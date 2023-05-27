Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

ACE awards to begin nominations

Arts Alliance talk art concerns
Arts Alliance talk art concerns(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nominations are now open for the second annual Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards, hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

According to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations whose contributions to the cultural landscape of Wichita County have made this a more vibrant place to live.

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

  • Outstanding Arts Educator
  • Business Champion for the Arts
  • The Maker Award
  • Distinguished Artist of the Year
  • Distinguished Cultural Organization
  • Inclusion Advancement Award
  • Margie J. Reese Innovation Award

Past winners are not eligible to receive an award in the same category, according to The Alliance.

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 18.

Nominations can be submitted here and will close Saturday, August 26.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls resident hits the jackpot at local casino
Wichita Falls resident hits the jackpot at local casino
Jorge Maldonado
Fmr. WFHS student accused of rape
Dean Godfrey
WF lawyer bonds out of jail, faces felony charge
WCSO deputies find 75lbs of meth
WCSO deputies find 75lbs of meth
Wichita Falls
City of Wichita Falls warns citizens of deadly water infection

Latest News

Texoma man graduates from motorcycle technician program
MPEC to host job fair
MPEC to host job fair
Live at the Lake returns to WFMA
Live at the Lake returns to WFMA
Live at the Lake returns to WFMA
Live at the Lake returns to WFMA