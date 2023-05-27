ACE awards to begin nominations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nominations are now open for the second annual Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards, hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

According to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations whose contributions to the cultural landscape of Wichita County have made this a more vibrant place to live.

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

Outstanding Arts Educator

Business Champion for the Arts

The Maker Award

Distinguished Artist of the Year

Distinguished Cultural Organization

Inclusion Advancement Award

Margie J. Reese Innovation Award

Past winners are not eligible to receive an award in the same category, according to The Alliance.

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 18.

Nominations can be submitted here and will close Saturday, August 26.

