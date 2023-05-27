ACE awards to begin nominations
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nominations are now open for the second annual Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards, hosted by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
According to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations whose contributions to the cultural landscape of Wichita County have made this a more vibrant place to live.
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:
- Outstanding Arts Educator
- Business Champion for the Arts
- The Maker Award
- Distinguished Artist of the Year
- Distinguished Cultural Organization
- Inclusion Advancement Award
- Margie J. Reese Innovation Award
Past winners are not eligible to receive an award in the same category, according to The Alliance.
The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 18.
Nominations can be submitted here and will close Saturday, August 26.
