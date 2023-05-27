Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Living in fear. That is how a local family describes daily life since an average Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“I just remember walking outside and hearing gunshots and the first gunshot I immediately got hit” said the victim who chose to speak to us anonymously.

It was two weeks ago on May 13 when Destiny Davila is accused of going to the victim’s house and opening fire, wounding a Wichita Falls woman and placing her entire family at risk.

Once police got to the scene, the street was littered with bullet shells. The family said they are living in fear since Davila was released from the hospital and is now considered armed and dangerous.

“She was out of control with the gun the whole time. She did not have control of this gun” Brenda Flores, the mother of the victim who says her fear is that Davila “[Is] going to send somebody to finish off what she started.”

Despite their concerns, the police don’t feel the community is in any danger.

“We don’t consider her a danger to everyone in the public. This was an isolated incident where there was something going on between the parties” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department “The point of making the call that she is armed and dangerous is because of the crime she committed, and we do have intelligence that she and the people that she is hanging around do carry weapons.”

But that does not put Flores or her family at ease.

“I worry about them throughout the night. I drive by. I can’t sleep. They could have all been shot. They could have all been killed,” Flores said.

Sgt. Eipper wants to remind the public that although this was an isolated incident the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Destiny Davila or know her whereabouts don’t try to approach her on your own. You should instead contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or in this instance you can even call 911.

