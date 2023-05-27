Off and on rain chances heading into Memorial day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of clouds, showers, and storms stay with us this weekend and next week. It’s very difficult to pinpoint the exact time we’ll see the best coverage of rain and storms. For now, expect hit and miss storms Saturday with another area of showers and storms trying to come at us from the west Saturday night and Sunday. There are some indications that clouds and showers could create rather cool conditions for this time of the year, especially by Sunday and early next week. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop numbers by a few degrees on Sunday into early next week with most highs in the 70s. Areas of clouds, showers, and storms stay with us this weekend and next week. It’s very difficult to pinpoint the exact time we’ll see the best coverage of rain and storms. For now, expect hit and miss storms Saturday with another area of showers and storms trying to come at us from the west Saturday night and Sunday. There are some indications that clouds and showers could create rather cool conditions for this time of the year, especially by Sunday and early next week. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop numbers by a few degrees on Sunday into early next week with most highs in the 70s. Areas of clouds, showers, and storms stay with us this weekend and next week. It’s very difficult to pinpoint the exact time we’ll see the best coverage of rain and storms. For now, expect hit and miss storms Saturday with another area of showers and storms trying to come at us from the west Saturday night and Sunday. There are some indications that clouds and showers could create rather cool conditions for this time of the year, especially by Sunday and early next week. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop numbers by a few degrees on Sunday into early next week with most highs in the 70s.

Have a great weekend! - Cameron

