Red River Harley Davidson hosts cookout to benefit Friberg Cooper Community Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friberg Cooper Community Center members held a cookout at the Red River Harley Davidson on May, 27.

The community center is over 100-years-old and donations went toward renovation projects for the building.

The president of the center, Doris Clifton, said she enjoyed holding the event.

“You know it makes my heart happy because it’s just not a community center, but it’s people all over Wichita Falls and Burkburnett, that wants to come out and to help and support us, and that’s what we are, we’re family. We’re to support one another. and this is a great way to do it,” Clifton said.

