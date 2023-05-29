Hirschi High School graduation ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Graduation for WFISD wrapped up on Saturday, May 27 with Hirschi High School’s graduation ceremony.

The class of 2023 seniors were cheered on by friends and family as they walked across the stage.

The graduation started at 8:00 pm, and was the last of WFISD’s high school graduation ceremonies this year.

Congratulations to all of the Hirschi High School graduates from News Channel 6.

