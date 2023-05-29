Email City Guide
Hirschi High School graduation ceremony

The class of 2023 seniors were cheered on by friends and family as they walked across the stage.
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Graduation for WFISD wrapped up on Saturday, May 27 with Hirschi High School’s graduation ceremony.

The graduation started at 8:00 pm, and was the last of WFISD’s high school graduation ceremonies this year.

Congratulations to all of the Hirschi High School graduates from News Channel 6.

Lucy Park Pool opening delayed
