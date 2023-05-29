Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To begin our Hometown Pride Tour, Cathy Partridge with the Graham Chamber of Commerce joined us in the studio to talk about the Food Truck Championship of Texas.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 3, and will begin at 5 p.m.

Around 50 food trucks will be competing for a $10,000 grand prize.

The event is free to attend and tickets to a concert at the Young County Arena will be sold separately.

More information on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett
Jacksboro
Mother raises awareness about motorcycle accidents
WF man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed

Latest News

Food Truck Championship
Food Truck Championship Interview
Arts Alliance talk art concerns
ACE awards to begin nominations
Texoma man graduates from motorcycle technician program
MPEC to host job fair
MPEC to host job fair