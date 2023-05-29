Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To begin our Hometown Pride Tour, Cathy Partridge with the Graham Chamber of Commerce joined us in the studio to talk about the Food Truck Championship of Texas.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 3, and will begin at 5 p.m.

Around 50 food trucks will be competing for a $10,000 grand prize.

The event is free to attend and tickets to a concert at the Young County Arena will be sold separately.

More information on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.