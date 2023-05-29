Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Less Rain Chances with Warmer Temperatures

Less cloud cover and rain chances mean a little warmer in the afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the storms are moving out of the forecast through at least the middle of the week. Look for a little more sun and highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A weakening storm system moves in our direction on Friday, bringing rain chances back to the mix. With more clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be a little cooler by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett
Jacksboro
Mother raises awareness about motorcycle accidents
WF man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed

Latest News

Warmer and Drier for a Few Days
weather
Memorial Day forecast
weather
Off and on rain chances heading into Memorial day
Some more rain chances in the forecast
Cool with Off and On Rain Chances