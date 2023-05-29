Less Rain Chances with Warmer Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the storms are moving out of the forecast through at least the middle of the week. Look for a little more sun and highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A weakening storm system moves in our direction on Friday, bringing rain chances back to the mix. With more clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be a little cooler by the weekend.

