Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Memorial day forecast

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Good morning on this Memorial Day! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with overnight storms dying out. Throughout your day, we will see a few passing clouds with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will see highs in the low 80s with a chance for an isolated shower throughout your day. Heading into tomorrow morning, we have a chance for scattered storms starting at 8 am.

We will clear out and warm up nicely, seeing highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a great day today and tomorrow!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
Jacksboro
Mother raises awareness about motorcycle accidents
WF man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed
Lucy Park Pool opening delayed
The community center is over 100-years-old and donations went toward renovation projects for...
Red River Harley Davidson hosts cookout to benefit Friberg Cooper Community Center

Latest News

weather
Off and on rain chances heading into Memorial day
Some more rain chances in the forecast
Cool with Off and On Rain Chances
Some more rain chances in the forecast
Memorial day Weekend Forecast
weather
Weekend forecast! 5/26 AM