Memorial day forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Good morning on this Memorial Day! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with overnight storms dying out. Throughout your day, we will see a few passing clouds with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will see highs in the low 80s with a chance for an isolated shower throughout your day. Heading into tomorrow morning, we have a chance for scattered storms starting at 8 am.

We will clear out and warm up nicely, seeing highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a great day today and tomorrow!

