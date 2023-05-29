Memorial Day observance held at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers who never made it back home were remembered on Monday at Fort Sill as they held a Memorial Day observance.

During the ceremony, there was a 21-gun salute, raising of the flag, and the 77th Army Band played in honor of our nation’s heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

They also thanked Gold Star families and took a moment of silence.

In attendance was Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah

“As a nation, as we come together to honor all of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice, it’s such great pride that we’ve taken the time to honor those service men and those service women,” said Woommavovah.

And come together they did as people from throughout the area attended the ceremony on Fort Sill.

