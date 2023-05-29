Email City Guide
Wichita County’s First Assistant District Attorney announces plan to run for District Judge

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dobie Kosub, the First Assistant District Attorney of Wichita Falls, has announced his decision to run for District Judge following Judge Barnard’s retirement.

Kosub said he desires to follow in Barnard’s footsteps and become the 89th District Judge.

“This Friday, I had a good conversation with Judge Barnard. He told me again that he was retiring and would serve out his term. I sincerely respect his dedication to service on the bench, and his deep commitment to protecting child victims in Wichita County. I have a big announcement coming Wednesday, but today want to focus on my respect for Judge Barnard and honor his distinguished judicial service to our community,” said Kosub.

