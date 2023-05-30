Email City Guide
Annual Boy Scout boat race honors Memorial Day

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Boy Scouts held their annual cardboard boat race at Castaway Cove to commemorate Memorial Day.

The scouts were responsible for building their own boats. Den Leader Margaret Marsden expressed her love for the event as a way to develop strong leadership skills.

“I enjoy seeing the kids in the leading and the building. These guys built this all together and that was really nice. That shows the teamwork the scouts have and their ability to think about problems and hope to solve them,” said Marsden.

