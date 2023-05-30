Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water

(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels have risen half a percent this week.

Lake Arrowhead is at 69.4%, and Lake Kickapoo is at 64.8%. This is a major improvement from the Stage 1 Drought Watch issued in the past. Despite the higher lake levels, officials are still warning people about the summer heat’s ability to quickly dry up lakes.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer of Wichita Falls, explained how temperatures can impact large bodies of water. “The hot time of the summer is coming, which will mean a lot of evaporation each day. There are more rain chances in the forecast, but we must still continue the message to conserve water to our water customers,” said Horgen.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
The class of 2023 seniors were cheered on by friends and family as they walked across the stage.
Hirschi High School holds graduation ceremony
Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug

Latest News

WIC to host Summer Kickoff
.
Jacksboro ISD approves employee payment plan
Olney Heritage Museum receives antique pump organ
Olney Heritage Museum receives antique pump organ
River Bend Nature Center announces summer camps