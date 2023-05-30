City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels have risen half a percent this week.

Lake Arrowhead is at 69.4%, and Lake Kickapoo is at 64.8%. This is a major improvement from the Stage 1 Drought Watch issued in the past. Despite the higher lake levels, officials are still warning people about the summer heat’s ability to quickly dry up lakes.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer of Wichita Falls, explained how temperatures can impact large bodies of water. “The hot time of the summer is coming, which will mean a lot of evaporation each day. There are more rain chances in the forecast, but we must still continue the message to conserve water to our water customers,” said Horgen.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.