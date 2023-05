WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turn Out for Tina is a fundraiser that will be held on June 3 at the Elks Lodge at 5:30 p.m.

The event will raise money for Tina, who has been a hairdresser in the community for 26 years.

There will be food, music, and a silent auction all supporting Tina’s battle with cancer.

