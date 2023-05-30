Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: Young County Arena

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - To continue with our Hometown Pride Tour, we spoke to Toni Elliott, Young County Arena Manager, about the significance of the arena to Graham.

Toni Elliott has been the manager of Young County Arena since April 2019.

The arena has been a staple in Graham for years and is known by the community as the “Barn of Dreams”. Events are held 48 out of the 52 weeks of the year.

“We host everything,” said Young County Arena Manager, Toni Elliott.

“Events ranging from rodeos to team roping, barrel races, livestock shows, but outside of that we also have monster truck events, dirt bike events, and we are also having our food truck challenge concert”

