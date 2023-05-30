Jacksboro ISD approves employee payment plan

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro ISD school board announced the approval of the 2023-2024 employee compensation plan.

This plan involved raising the minimum teacher salary to $43,000 and giving all employees a 3% pay increase.

The district will also require teachers to work fewer days next school year.

Teachers will now work 180 days instead of the previous 187 days.

