Jacksboro ISD approves employee payment plan

.
.(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro ISD school board announced the approval of the 2023-2024 employee compensation plan.

This plan involved raising the minimum teacher salary to $43,000 and giving all employees a 3% pay increase.

The district will also require teachers to work fewer days next school year.

Teachers will now work 180 days instead of the previous 187 days.

