Lake Wichita adds new monument for military families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee and Gold Star Families for Peace unveiled a new monument to honor soldiers who died during combat or are no longer alive.

This new monument was made possible because of various donations from people in the community. “It was just time to have a veterans memorial plaza for those people” said Lake Wichita Committee Member, Steve Garner. “One, to memorialize those that are no longer with us and to honor those people that are continuing to serve.”

According to Hope for the Warriors, a Gold Star Family is the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument has plazas across the country honoring fallen soldiers.

With the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Lake Wichita on Monday, there are now 240 across the country.

Alicia Castillo is a Gold Star Mother. Her son was ambushed during combat in 2010 and killed. “We have to remember all veterans that are here,” said Alicia Castillo. " The ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice and it is painful but we wear it proudly because they died in honor”.

Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served 25 years in the Navy, was one of the speakers at today’s ceremony.

“Most of us fortunately will never experience such pain and trauma,” said Congressman Ronny Jackson. “We want to tell these families that we are here for them and we appreciate the sacrifice of their loved ones”.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is located at 5205 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.