Memorial Day Ceremony held at Wichita County Cemetery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the Wichita County Cemetery, veterans groups held a ceremony to remember those who have fought and paid the ultimate price.

Disabled American Veterans Commander Joel Jimenez said that showing gratitude for those who served isn’t just about honoring them but not forgetting them as well.

“This is a special day for America, don’t forget the past. We can’t forget our heroes, a lot of heroes never made it back so this is a very important day,” Jimenez said.

The DAV offers a number of services to veterans

