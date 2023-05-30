Email City Guide
Olney Heritage Museum receives antique pump organ

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney Heritage Museum has acquired an antique pump organ that is assumed to be from the 1800′s.

The organ was donated by Teresa Roberts after meeting Preston Crow of the House of Mercy, according to the museum.

Representatives with the museum said that the organ is on display and was donated in good condition.

More information on the Olney Heritage Museum can be found here.

