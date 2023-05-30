Email City Guide
Rain Chances Return with Cooler Weather

A slow moving storm system brings the return of rain chances and cooler temperatures by the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday will be another mainly dry and seasonably warm day. Highs once again rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be some storms west of us by the afternoon, but that’s where they will mainly stay. That chances on Thursday as a slow-moving storm system pushes some of these storms towards parts of our area by night. The best rain chances may come on Friday! The weekend looks a little cooler with a continued change for some showers.

