Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

River Bend Nature Center announces summer camps

By Spencer R. Smith and Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center will host several camps over the summer.

The following summer camps will be included:

  • Nature Rangers
  • Mad Science Lab
  • Roar for Dinosaurs
  • Crazy ‘Bout Critters

The Nature Rangers Summer Camp will be from June 5 through June 9. The camp gives campers the opportunity to become a River Bend Nature Ranger with activities like making animal tracks, examining animal pelts and skulls, getting up close and personal with rescued critters during an RBNC Animal Show, exploring the pond, and searching for evidence of creatures on the trail.

The Mad Science Lab Summer Camp will be from June 19 through June June 23. Campers will be immersed in the world of science at this camp. Campers can construct their own science tool kits, extract DNA from strawberries, create various slime creations, build batteries, and even make their very own rock collections at this camp.

The Roar for Dinosaurs Summer Camp will be from July 10 to July 14. This camp is all about dinosaurs and will give campers the opportunity to dig for dinosaur bones and fossils, build their very own dinosaurs, explore the different types of dinosaurs that once roamed the state of Texas, and even create their own fossils and dinosaur footprints.

The Crazy ‘Bout Critters Summer Camp will be from July 24 to July 28. Campers can embark on a journey through the animal kingdom at this camp will activities like exploring the critters in the pond, meeting local animals, dissecting owl pellets, and even creating their very own animal tracks.

All of the camps are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 12 pm. The camps are also intended for ages 4 through 11.

Registration for these camps can be done here. The camps cost $100 RBNC Members and $110 for Non-Members for each camp.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett
The class of 2023 seniors were cheered on by friends and family as they walked across the stage.
Hirschi High School holds graduation ceremony
Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Wichita County’s First Assistant District Attorney announces plan to run for District Judge

Latest News

Fundraiser honors hairdresser battling cancer
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Turn Out For Tina
Turn Out For Tina
River Bend Summer Camps
River Bend Summer Camps