Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association unanimously elects president

Trey Sralla
Trey Sralla(Eddie Hill's Fun Cycles)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association has unanimously elected Trey Sralla as President of the TMDA.

Sralla is Vice President of Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles in Wichita Falls.

According to a press release, Sralla has served the community as a former member of the WFISD School Board and is on the advisory council for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

More information on TMDA can be found here.

