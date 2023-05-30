Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association unanimously elects president

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association has unanimously elected Trey Sralla as President of the TMDA.

Sralla is Vice President of Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles in Wichita Falls.

According to a press release, Sralla has served the community as a former member of the WFISD School Board and is on the advisory council for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

