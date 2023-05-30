Email City Guide
Warm temperatures ahead

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Tuesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Going throughout your day, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a great day as we are expected to stay dry. Heading into Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 80s once again with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Tuesday! - Jaden Knowles

