WIC to host Summer Kickoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Health District’s Women, Infants, and Children program will have a Summer Kickoff event to promote nutrition and wellness.

The event will be on June 2, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lucy Park Log Cabin. The kickoff is completely free and will feature community partners, games, and prizes. Families that visit 12 or more tables at the event will win a one-time day pass to the city pool.

For more information click here.

