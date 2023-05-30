Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WIC to host Summer Kickoff

(City of Wichita Falls)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Health District’s Women, Infants, and Children program will have a Summer Kickoff event to promote nutrition and wellness.

The event will be on June 2, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lucy Park Log Cabin. The kickoff is completely free and will feature community partners, games, and prizes. Families that visit 12 or more tables at the event will win a one-time day pass to the city pool.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
The class of 2023 seniors were cheered on by friends and family as they walked across the stage.
Hirschi High School holds graduation ceremony
Destiny Davila is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on 9th and Polk on May 13.
Crime of the Week: Suspect sought for 9th and Polk shooting
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug

Latest News

.
Jacksboro ISD approves employee payment plan
Olney Heritage Museum receives antique pump organ
Olney Heritage Museum receives antique pump organ
City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water
River Bend Nature Center announces summer camps