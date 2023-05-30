Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run

(File image - Pixabay)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 60-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officials said the man was found on the 1500 block of Holliday Street around 4:21 a.m.

The victim was conscious but was taken to United Regional with injuries to both his leg and head. He is expected to survive.

Officers on the scene discovered evidence leading them to believe that a Nissan Rogue may be the suspect vehicle. This vehicle is believed to be missing the front fender, plastic trim, and a front wheel well cover. The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit has been assigned to the case.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run case contact the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 332-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

