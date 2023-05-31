Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion, authorities said.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

“Please Keep all Luminant employees and the family of the victim in your prayers,” said emergency management on Facebook.

There is no threat to the public, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Fundraiser honors hairdresser battling cancer
City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water
The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett

Latest News

Fatal motorcycle wreck near Montague
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
A little-known virus is causing misery
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
.
Operation Thank a Veteran invites residents to honor senior veterans