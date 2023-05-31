Email City Guide
Man dies following motorcycle wreck near Montague

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle wreck at the Intersection of Lone Star Road and Hildreth Pool Road near Montague.

The man has been identified as 60-year-old Raymond Melton.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch, Melton was headed north on Lone Star Road while a Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer was traveling south. The Chevrolet Silverado was turning right onto Hildreth Pool Road when Melton failed to yield and struck the towed trailer.

Melton was ejected from the bike and struck the trailer. He was transported by air to Medical City Denton for treatment of injuries but died under a doctor’s care due to injuries sustained, according to DPS.

