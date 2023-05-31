Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour of Graham with a closer look at the Graham Concert Association.

Assistant City Manager Grant Ingram along with his team are excited to put on a summer full of music for local residents and visitors alike, but a few changes were made in hopes of keeping those visitors coming back.

“A community that cares about each other and wants to invite others in and it’s just a friendly place to be. We want to share that with the world,” Ingram said.

The Memorial Auditorium is a staple in the Graham Community. Famous acts take the stage all year round, but this summer the Graham Concert Association is moving its summer concerts to the largest downtown square in America.

“We have a lot of traffic in our area throughout the summer, but this way we can capitalize and bring people into our downtown square throughout the weekends on the summer months,” Ingram said.

The series kicks off on Saturday, June 17 with Sunny Sweeny and Max Stalling. Other acts include the Green River Ordinance, Boy Named Banjo, Uncle Lucious, and Gary P. Nunn. Each concert is free and the tunes begin at 8 p.m.

Ingram said the people here are what makes this place special, and that feeling of pride is something the community is eager to share with visitors.

“We’ve got a life here in Graham that we’re very proud of. that we want to invite people from not only our community but from even further out. we’re bringing some top-tier talent to our community and we are hoping we can build on this and give people something to enjoy and make memories with their families and get the kids out here running around and enjoying a great Saturday evening.” Ingram said.

