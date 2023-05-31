Email City Guide
One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured following a wreck at the intersection of Fairway and Southwest Parkway.

The southbound lanes and one eastbound lane were temporarily closed. Around 5:49 p.m. the lanes were re-opened.

According to our crew on the scene, the injured person was transported to the hospital.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

