One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured following a wreck at the intersection of Fairway and Southwest Parkway.

The southbound lanes and one eastbound lane were temporarily closed. Around 5:49 p.m. the lanes were re-opened.

According to our crew on the scene, the injured person was transported to the hospital.

