One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured following a wreck at the intersection of Fairway and Southwest Parkway.
The southbound lanes and one eastbound lane were temporarily closed. Around 5:49 p.m. the lanes were re-opened.
According to our crew on the scene, the injured person was transported to the hospital.
