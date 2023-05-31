One person killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more about a deadly wreck on Sunday in Wilbarger County.

Texas DPS troopers say 44-year-old Ronald Briley was on his motorcycle, just two miles east of Vernon, when witnesses say he grabbed his left arm and tensed up. They say he then lost control on his bike, causing it to lay over, slide into the center median, and hit the center cable barrier.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper, Sgt. Marc A. Couch said Briley was pronounced dead following the wreck on US 70, just two miles East of Vernon.

