Operation Thank a Veteran invites residents to honor senior veterans

.
.(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Manor invites the community to celebrate the 4th of July by gifting a heartfelt card to a veteran.

All cards are free and can be found online. The cards will include personal notes thanking veterans for their service. They will be printed and delivered on July 3. The current goal is 300 cards or 4-5 cards per veteran.

Cards can be chosen from June 9-June 30.

To help reach this goal and show your support click here.

