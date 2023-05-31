Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Tracking Areas of Storms

Most storms will stay west of us into Thursday, but better rain chances are returning over us by Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A slow moving storm system out west brings widespread storms to parts of eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle tonight, Thursday, and Friday. These storms are trying to move our way, but running out of gas as they get here. So, rain chances, if any at all, remain in the slight range over us into Thursday. By Friday, the storm system moves closer to us with better rain chances, especially by Friday night. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s into Friday. The weekend may be cooler with continued chances for rain.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Man dies following motorcycle wreck near Montague
Fundraiser honors hairdresser battling cancer

Latest News

Ken tracks our next rain chances.
Tracking Areas of Storms
weather
Warm temperatures for your Wednesday
Ken's tracking your forecast
Rain Chances Return with Cooler Weather
Ken's tracking your forecast
Warm with some Rain chances Before We Cool Off