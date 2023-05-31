Tracking Areas of Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A slow moving storm system out west brings widespread storms to parts of eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle tonight, Thursday, and Friday. These storms are trying to move our way, but running out of gas as they get here. So, rain chances, if any at all, remain in the slight range over us into Thursday. By Friday, the storm system moves closer to us with better rain chances, especially by Friday night. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s into Friday. The weekend may be cooler with continued chances for rain.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.