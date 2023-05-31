Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards

2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is moving to require that all new light and heavy-duty vehicles be equipped with potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking. The 2024 Accord has automatic emergency braking. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years.

Wednesday’s announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents the agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose regulations, saying the technology will change during the time it takes to enact new rules.

Ann Carlson, the safety agency’s chief counsel, says 90% of new passenger vehicles already include the braking technology under a voluntary program that automakers have approved. But she says NHTSA wants to make the braking systems more effective at higher speeds and better at avoiding pedestrians.

The regulation proposed by NHTSA will require, for example, that the systems allow vehicles to fully avoid other vehicles at up to 50 miles per hour if a driver should fail to react. If a driver brakes some but not enough to stop a collision, the system would have to avoid hitting another vehicle at up to 62 mph.

“With this proposal, we could change a high-speed crash from a deadly one to a lower-speed crash with minor injuries or just property damage,” Carlson said.

The regulations will undergo a 60-day public comment period before NHTSA will decide on a final version.

With the announcement, the agency is responding to requirements approved by Congress in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law that require automakers to equip new passenger vehicles with automatic braking and other safety technology.

Automatic emergency braking can detect objects in the way and stop or slow a vehicle, preventing a crash or making it less severe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Fundraiser honors hairdresser battling cancer
City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water
The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett

Latest News

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found across Arkansas state line, brother says
Police in Memphis said that 76-year-old John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the...
Watermelon vendor of 30 years killed during attempted robbery, police say
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck