Warm temperatures for your Wednesday

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Wednesday! If you loved yesterday’s weather, then you are in for a treat today. As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Going throughout your day, we will see highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

Heading into tomorrow, we will see highs in the upper 80s once again. We will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a great Wednesday!

