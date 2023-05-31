WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said at least one person was shot during an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. at the Walmart located on Greenbriar Road. Police said multiple people were involved in the shootout.

The person that was shot is said to have injuries that are not life-threatening. WFPD is investigating.

