Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout

(kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said at least one person was shot during an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. at the Walmart located on Greenbriar Road. Police said multiple people were involved in the shootout.

The person that was shot is said to have injuries that are not life-threatening. WFPD is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Fundraiser honors hairdresser battling cancer
City of Wichita reminds residents to conserve water
The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this...
Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett

Latest News

Wichita Falls first responders to host blood drive
Wreck (gfx)
One person killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
WIC to host Summer Kickoff