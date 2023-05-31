Wichita Falls first responders to host blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute and area first responders are putting on the Boots & Badges Blood Drive on Friday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

First responders are competing to see which branch can get the most donations. All donors will receive BBQ, a t-shirt, a treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a voucher for All-American Car Wash.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment to donate by calling the Texas Blood Institute at (940) 235-9106 or 877-340-8777.

