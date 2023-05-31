Wichita Falls MPEC holds job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Multi-Purpose Events Center held a job fair in Room 3 on Wednesday, May 31.

The fair was for those interested in becoming a new member of the MPEC’s food and beverage team.

Food and beverage attendants will make $13.39/hour and are included in the tip pool payout.

Applicants undergo an on-the-spot interview and a potential job offer.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people as far as being part of what we do here in the community of Wichita Falls. Providing service for the events that we hold here at the MPEC. It’s a fun place to work and you get to be part of rodeos, concerts, live entertainment,” MPEC Food and Beverage Manager Jeremy Lowman said.

