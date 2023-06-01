After Hours Art Walk returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The After Hours Art Walk will return to Downtown Wichita Falls on Thursday evening.

The After Hours Art Walk happens on the first Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Artists and musicians will be sharing their talent with the community and a number of businesses stay open late for shopping and dining.

More information can be found on the Downtown Wichita Falls website.

