Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson was given new orders at a bond hearing on June 1.

According to our crew on the scene, the new orders include a curfew, as well as his lead counsel is required to travel to Wichita Falls to see him unless notice is made and approved by the judge.

Patterson must provide a list of all rental properties and their tenants, and he is not allowed to go to properties if there are children present on the property.

He is allowed to continue check-ins with his supervising officer over the phone, but once a month he must do one in person, according to our crew on scene.

Patterson is also not allowed 1,000 feet from where children congregate. Patterson’s phone and computer will be monitored excluding any contact with his counsel.

