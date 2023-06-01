Email City Guide
BBB release update to Employment Scam study

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau released an update to their original study on Employment Scams from 2021.

The BBB Investigation said job scam reports are on the rise in 2023.

Some of the findings from the study indicated that job scam reports have nearly tripled compared to the number of reports made at the same time in 2022.

The BBB found that job fraud is the most common type of scam for those ages 18 through 34.

According to the BBB, “Reshipping scams” where fraudsters trick consumers into buying and shipping expensive electronics appear to be one of the most common job scam types.

The report said since 2020, over 700 Scam Tracker reports referenced Indeed, 288 LinkedIn, and 250 Telegram as their first point of contact with scammers.

