Cathy Dodson announces candidacy for District three

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cathy Dodson officially announced her candidacy to run for Wichita Falls District 3 City Council Wednesday evening at Mercy Church.

Dodson retired from Sealed Air Corporation and successfully built up her own real estate company where she was able to make smart investments. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra and also volunteers at the Big Brothers & Big Sisters University Kiwanis Club.

“I will be a full-time candidate,” said Cathy Dodson. “I don’t have a job to go to, I do volunteer work full-time as opposed to the councilor now. I made my money and I’m living off my investments.”

Jeff Browning is the current District 3 City Councilor and has been in that position since July 2018.

During her speech, Dodson spoke about high water rates in Wichita Falls, the tax rates citizens are having to pay compared to business owners, and several other economic issues. She also mentioned problems that she has heard from local citizens throughout the community.

Her message to the citizens of Wichita Falls District 3 is to vote for change. “Don’t vote for a part-time counselor, vote for a full-time counselor that’s fully engaged and looking after your best interest.”

The Municipal General Election for the City of Wichita Falls will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The purpose is to elect a Mayor, Councilor for District 3, Councilor for District 4, and Councilor for District 5.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.