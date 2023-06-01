The City of Wichita Falls appoints new health director

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the past six months, The Wichita Falls Wichita County Health Department has been searching for a new health director. Today that search came to an end. The city has appointed Amy Fagan as the Director of Health for the Wichita County Health Department. Fagan was the assistant health director for 16 years. She hopes to continue making an impact.

“What are the things that might impact our people or impact our community,” said Amy Fagan, Director of Health for the Wichita County Health Department.

Fagan started with the City of Wichita Falls in the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program and moved her way up as the Assistant Director of Health. Throughout the years, she’s helped the department get through tough times.

“I’ve acquired a lot of knowledge and been through a lot. So when I was making my list of what’s happened in the last 17 years, we’ve had two floods, a drought of record, we’ve had a shigella outbreak, a salmonella outbreak where the CDC came in, we’ve been through COVID,” added Fagan.

In her new role, Fagan wants to help to further the success of the health department.

“Just in the last few months we’ve added a chronic pain management class, we’re doing some work around stress management. I think there’s some things around loneliness. I think our people deal with loneliness as do the people in the rest of the country as it’s something that we’ve identified in the community health assessment,” said Fagan.

Chris Horgen, public information officer for the City of Wichita Falls has confidence that the city made the right decision.

“She has worked her way up to through the ranks to get to where she is today and I think that says a lot about her love for the city and her love for the surrounding areas as well. I think that everyone is confident that the health department will run as solidly as it has in the past,” said Horgen.

“Everyone has been incredibly helpful in the last six months and I see the future and it’s bright,” explains Fagan.

