Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride

By Ernest Strawther III and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour of Graham with a look at the Possum Pedal Bike Ride.

Executive Director for the Graham Chamber of Commerce, Cayley Strickland said this annual ride is a special event put on by the chamber that allows riders to see how beautiful North Texas is, and that it’s also a good warm-up for the Hotter-N-Hell Hundred.

“Graham is a smaller community but there’s so much going on and its really nice to showcase that to larger cities that surround us and get people to come here when we have got exciting things going on because there is always something happening in Graham so getting to show that off is always a good time for me,” Strickland said.

With a calendar full of events for downtown this year Strickland said it’s a time for Graham to show off what it has to offer.

“Seeing visitors come to town when these events are happening is really cool because we get to show off the town that we love so, it just brings new people to town. Hopefully, they’ll come back and visit us again, and a lot of the times they do,” Strickland said.

Whether it’s the Food Truck Championship or Crawfish and Cannons, residents and visitors alike come to enjoy the fun, but one event being put on by the Chamber on June 3 gives participants a chance to explore Graham and other parts of North Texas.

Strickland said they expect 400 riders this year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout
Man dies following motorcycle wreck near Montague
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station

Latest News

Carol Sales and Kristen Shiplet
New Arts Council CEO begins new position
Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride
Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride
.
WF Public Library to host Reading Program kickoff party
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series