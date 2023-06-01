Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour of Graham with a look at the Possum Pedal Bike Ride.

Executive Director for the Graham Chamber of Commerce, Cayley Strickland said this annual ride is a special event put on by the chamber that allows riders to see how beautiful North Texas is, and that it’s also a good warm-up for the Hotter-N-Hell Hundred.

“Graham is a smaller community but there’s so much going on and its really nice to showcase that to larger cities that surround us and get people to come here when we have got exciting things going on because there is always something happening in Graham so getting to show that off is always a good time for me,” Strickland said.

With a calendar full of events for downtown this year Strickland said it’s a time for Graham to show off what it has to offer.

“Seeing visitors come to town when these events are happening is really cool because we get to show off the town that we love so, it just brings new people to town. Hopefully, they’ll come back and visit us again, and a lot of the times they do,” Strickland said.

Whether it’s the Food Truck Championship or Crawfish and Cannons, residents and visitors alike come to enjoy the fun, but one event being put on by the Chamber on June 3 gives participants a chance to explore Graham and other parts of North Texas.

Strickland said they expect 400 riders this year.

