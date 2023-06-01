Knights of Columbus to hold horse farm fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Knights of Columbus Council will be holding a fundraiser for the Whispers of Hope Horse Farm.

The fundraiser will be at the horse farm, located at 3545 Parkhill Road in Wichita Falls from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be for sale at the event, and tours of the horse farm are available for those who donate.

The Whispers of Hope Horse Farm is a non-profit organization designed to assist physically and mentally challenged individuals through therapeutic riding at no cost.

More information on the Whispers of Hope Horse Farm can be found on their Facebook or Website.

