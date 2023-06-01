New Arts Council CEO begins new position

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls has announced that their new CEO will begin her position on Thursday, June 1.

The former CEO, Carol Sales’ last day was on May 31, after more than 16 years with the organization.

Kristen Shiplet will assume the CEO role and according to the Arts Council, Shiplet has been with the organization since 2019 and is proud to continue working alongside her very talented and enthusiastic teammates.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.