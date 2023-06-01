Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

New Arts Council CEO begins new position

Carol Sales and Kristen Shiplet
Carol Sales and Kristen Shiplet(Arts Council of WF)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls has announced that their new CEO will begin her position on Thursday, June 1.

The former CEO, Carol Sales’ last day was on May 31, after more than 16 years with the organization.

Kristen Shiplet will assume the CEO role and according to the Arts Council, Shiplet has been with the organization since 2019 and is proud to continue working alongside her very talented and enthusiastic teammates.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout
Man dies following motorcycle wreck near Montague
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station

Latest News

.
WF Public Library to host Reading Program kickoff party
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series
Hometown Pride Tour: Summer Concert Series
Young County Arena
Hometown Pride Tour: Young County Arena