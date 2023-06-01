Email City Guide
Rain chances will return today

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Thursday, we are one more day closer to the weekend! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We have a chance to see showers and thunderstorms throughout your day today, but nothing severe. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

Heading into your Friday, we will have a 50% chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s once again, with partly cloudy skies.

