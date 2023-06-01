Several Opportunities for Rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will move across parts of Texoma this evening and later tonight. Some of the storms my produce some decent downpours and gusty winds. These storms will weaken and shift north of us after midnight. More scattered activity will be possible on Friday, but the best chance for widespread rain and storms comes Friday evening. Highs on Friday will rise into the 80s to near 90. Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend with more areas of showers showing up from time to time.

