Several Opportunities for Rain

Areas of showers and storms will be crossing Texoma into the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will move across parts of Texoma this evening and later tonight. Some of the storms my produce some decent downpours and gusty winds. These storms will weaken and shift north of us after midnight. More scattered activity will be possible on Friday, but the best chance for widespread rain and storms comes Friday evening. Highs on Friday will rise into the 80s to near 90. Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend with more areas of showers showing up from time to time.

