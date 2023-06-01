Traffic Alert: Greenbriar Road to close for sewer maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that a portion of Greenbriar Road just off Southwest Parkway will be closing so city crews can repair and maintain the sewer lines in the area.

Work will begin on the evening of Monday, June 5 and it is expected to last about a week.

Traffic from Southwest Parkway will not be able to turn onto Greenbriar Road.

The city said the driveways to those businesses and restaurants in that area will remain open but you will need to get to them from the other side of Greenbriar Road.

