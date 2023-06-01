Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Traffic Alert: Greenbriar Road to close for sewer maintenance

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that a portion of Greenbriar Road just off Southwest Parkway will be closing so city crews can repair and maintain the sewer lines in the area.

Work will begin on the evening of Monday, June 5 and it is expected to last about a week.

Traffic from Southwest Parkway will not be able to turn onto Greenbriar Road.

The city said the driveways to those businesses and restaurants in that area will remain open but you will need to get to them from the other side of Greenbriar Road.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD: Multiple involved in overnight shootout
Man dies following motorcycle wreck near Montague
Wichita Falls man injured in a hit-and-run
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station

Latest News

WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
Knights of Columbus to hold horse farm fundraiser
.
BBB release update to Employment Scam study
Wichita Falls names new health dept. director