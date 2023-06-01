WF Public Library to host Reading Program kickoff party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will be hosting its annual Summer Reading kick-off party on Saturday, June 3.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, located at 600 11th Street.

The library plans to have trivia, games, crafts, and Kimmie’s Korn shaved ice.

According to a press release, the party will have an 80s & 90s theme. The library encourages the community to wear costumes.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

The Summer Reading Program encourages preschoolers, children, teens, and adults to keep reading and learning during the months of June and July.

To participate in the Summer Reading Program, a Beanstack account is required. A free account can be made here.

Rewards will be given out for reading, logging minutes, and submitting reviews.

More information on the Summer Reading Program can be found here.

