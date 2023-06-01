Email City Guide
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that reportedly happened at an Arby’s on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Arby’s on Kemp Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.

Police on the scene told our crews the safe in the restaurant had been broken into.

Officers said the burglary likely happened sometime overnight.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

