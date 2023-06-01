Wichita Falls names new health dept. director

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has named the new director of health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

City Manager Darron Leiker named Amy Fagan for the role in a press release on Thursday.

“Amy has been a dedicated and steadfast employee to this organization for 20 years. I am confident that she will make a great Director of Health and serve this community for many more years to come,” Leiker said in that press release.

Fagan has been serving as the interim director since former director, Lou Kriedler announced her retirement in December of last year. Fagan began her career with the health district as the Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator.

She has been the Assistant Health Director for the past 16 years. Fagan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Public Administration degree with a specialty in health services administration.

